Madison County starts 2019/2020 with new superintendent, major renovations

At Sparkman Middle and Sparkman High School, there is still work to be done. The crews are in the middle of a $17 million renovation to the fine arts center at the high school. “You’re going to see a lot of traffic, a lot of construction, it is going to be a little difficult. We realize these are growing pains, but they’re good growing pains because of the net result that’s going to happen.” The middle school has a new student drop off system and new carpool lanes. “The Sparkman project still has another year to go, so hang with us” Hall told WAFF 48.