Madison County Schools responds to bus delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple parents have reached out about bus delays on the first day of school.
Madison County Schools acknowledged the problem. Spokesman Tim Hall sent the following statement:
"First, we want to apologize for the concern we have caused parents. We are keeping the safety of your children at the heart of all we do. Erring on the side of caution, some of our schools took considerable time departing campus. In an effort to get children where they belonged, several of our buses were not able to depart up to 45 minutes late. This, along with the rain and storms, delayed these routes.
This is a logistical issue we are working to correct. Our transportation department uses a GPS Tracking Software to monitor the location of all buses. Again, everyone is safe. The children have been in our care the ENTIRE TIME.
Again, please be assured we are working to improve our delivery time for all students. There’s nothing more important than the safety of each child."
