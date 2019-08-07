Lauderdale County Sheriff: man and woman found dead at home

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirms a man and woman were found dead at a home on County Road 456 Wednesday.
Sheriff Singleton says at this time investigators don’t know how the pair died. Investigators are on-scene working to find out.
According to the Sheriff, family members had said the man and woman had not been seen since last Friday. The relationship between the man and woman wasn’t immediately disclosed.
WAFF has a crew on the way to the investigation site.
