Jackson County school’s new principal hired on first day of school

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - The new principal at Bridgeport Elementary School found out on the first day of school she’s now the lady in charge.
District leaders didn’t inform Emily Waldrop she had the job until she showed up at her former school, for work Wednesday morning.
Members of the Jackson County School Board held a special meeting at around 7:30 August 7th, to approve the hire of several people, including the new principal at Bridgeport Elementary School.
We talked with her and she says she's excited for a new opportunity.
"Went to Skyline school this morning, my home school, got the phone call after the board meeting that I was hired as the new principal at Bridgeport, came straight here, and I'm jumping right in, excited about it, and ready to get the year started," said Emily Waldrop.
Emily spent time getting to know some of the students at her new Elementary school. She spent the past 3 years as an assistant principal at a high school.
"I'm so excited to be here, it's a great opportunity, it's a great school here at Bridgeport Elementary. This is my first day of school just like the students, so we're all learning together," said Waldrop.
So far she's made a positive impact on the students.
"I'm really excited about the new principal and my new teacher. I'm really excited I'm in third grade," said student Braiden Hawkins.
"I'm so excited for school to start, I've been dreading the summer, because I wanted to be at school and it was boring a little and my new principal is going to be awesome," said student Bella Harrison.
The former principal at Bridgeport Elementary School has retired and the school board and superintendent had to wait a certain number of days before they could announce the new hires, and that just happened to be Wednesday, August 7th.
