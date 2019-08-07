Huntsville City Schools eliminating valedictorian, salutatorian honors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big change is in store for Huntsville City Schools this year when it comes to recognizing student achievement.
The school system will no longer recognize valedictorians and salutatorians, which are traditionally the students with the top two grade point averages in the graduating class.
Instead, they’ll use college terms where more students will be honored for their efforts
Students maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0 and above will fall into the summa cum laude category. Those with a 3.8 and above will be recognized as magna cum laude.
These honors calculations will include all semester grades, from the start of ninth grade through the semester immediately preceding graduation.
Schools will also no longer designate the top 10 or top 20 students in their graduating class.
School leaders say they’re making things more consistent across the district and aligning with what happens in higher education.
