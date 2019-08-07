Historic march celebrates opening of new Athens Bible School

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a historic migration in the Athens community on Tuesday.
Students, teachers and faculty marched from the Athens Bible School’s old campus to the new one, symbolizing the move from old to new.
When they arrived, members of the Athens Bible School community celebrated with a ribbon-cutting.
The old campus on Hoffman Street is just about a mile from the new campus on Highway 31.
After 76 byears operating at the Hoffman Street location, school leaders are ready for students to fill the new building on Thursday.
