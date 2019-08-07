Decatur VFW on a mission to honor veterans’ graves with wreaths

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It may seem early to start thinking about Christmas, but members of the Decatur VFW post have been preparing since May.
The post is participating in Wreaths Across America for the fifth year, and they want to see wreaths at every veteran’s grave at the Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.
But because there are 2,100 veterans laid to rest there, the post needs a lot of money to make that happen.
“The history here and the love for country here, you see that when you walk through, when you walk up and down these rows and you read those veteran grave sites, you see that,” said Tammy Kunkel of the Decatur VFW post.
Later this year, the post will also be looking for volunteers to help lay wreaths at the graves.
You can stay updated on when that will happen by liking the VFW Post 4190 and Auxiliary Facebook page.
You can learn more and make a donation for the wreaths by clicking here.
