Decatur Utilities warns of scam artist out of California

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a customer with Decatur Utilities, you’ll want to know about at a scam being reported.
The company posted on Facebook, warning customers about calls some people may be receiving. They say the scammer is calling from two numbers: 951–777–4431 and 1-800–391–4090.
If you receive a call from either of these numbers, you’re asked to hang up. Decatur Utilities say this is a scam artist out of California who is demanding payment.
Anyone who has questions about their account status can call Decatur Utilities directly at 256-552-1400.
