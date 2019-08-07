Decatur Utilities warns of scam artist out of California

Decatur Utilities warns of scam artist out of California
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 7, 2019 at 7:10 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 7:10 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a customer with Decatur Utilities, you’ll want to know about at a scam being reported.

The company posted on Facebook, warning customers about calls some people may be receiving. They say the scammer is calling from two numbers: 951–777–4431 and 1-800–391–4090.

If you receive a scam call from 951–777–4431 or one 800–391–4090, hang up immediately. He is a scam artist out of...

Posted by Decatur Utilities, Decatur Alabama on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

If you receive a call from either of these numbers, you’re asked to hang up. Decatur Utilities say this is a scam artist out of California who is demanding payment.

Anyone who has questions about their account status can call Decatur Utilities directly at 256-552-1400.

