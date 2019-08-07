Ardmore capital murder suspect transferred to Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County authorities have picked up a capital murder suspect who was being held in Pickens County.
Fred Somerville is now in the Limestone County Jail on capital murder charges with no bond.
Investigators say Somerville killed his estranged wife, LaKresha Somerville, in Ardmore, Tennessee.
He’s also accused of killing 74-year-old Bruce Cosman in Ardmore, Alabama.
Somerville was caught in Pickens County. His wife’s body was in the car with him.
