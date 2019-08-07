School attendance law in place in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did you know Alabama has a school attendance law in place? It requires all students between the ages of 6 and 17 to be enrolled in school.
A high number of absences can lead to the court system getting involved.
It’s not meant to pry into your private lives. It’s a matter of child safety, making sure your children are OK when they aren’t at school.
School officials say a pattern of low attendance can also follow a student into their adult years.
“It starts in the beginning, where students need to be there to learn, developing reading and math skills. So it’s very important as students get older, they develop those patterns of attending school. And once they get to that senior year, they’re prepared for the real world,” said Cary Grant, student welfare and social services director for Huntsville City Schools.
Huntsville City Schools has an attendance task force that steps in when students are out for a certain period of time to ensure there are not any unaddressed underlying issues keeping children from attending school.
