Teen girl from Washington state struck, killed by vehicle in Albertville

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle in Marshall County last week, according to the coroner.
Authorities say La’asia Nesbitt was walking in the area of Highway 75 and Davis Road in Albertville when she was hit by a vehicle just before 9 p.m. Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was from Washington state.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Albertville Police Department are investigating the crash.
