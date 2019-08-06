Roofers begin replacing metal roof on Muscle Shoals library

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Public Library is getting a new roof.
Our partners at the Times Daily tell us that the work began Monday and it will cost the city $350,000.
But they hope with the new roof and insulation, it will improve the building’s energy efficiency.
The old metal roof is being replaced with a shingle roof.
We’re told the library will remain open during the project and should take about 90 days for the roof and new insulation to be completed.
