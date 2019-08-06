Police: Shots fired at apparent burglar in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating apparent burglary that happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning at an auto body shop on Meadowbrook Drive and Mountain Gap Road
Investigators tell us an employee at an auto body shop saw what he believed was a person breaking into a car at the business on a security camera.
The employee got a shotgun to confront the apparent burglar. The employee told police, the burglar had a flashlight, which he believed was a gun. The employee fired shots at the apparent burglar.
The burglar was startled and ran, but police tell us they do not believe he was hit by the gunfire. The burglar left a backpack and cell phone.
Police searched for the suspected burglar for about an hour without finding him.
No charges filed right now, police will continue to look for the suspect as they examine the cell phone and backpack for clues.
