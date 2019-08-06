Pine Torch Church in danger of falling apart

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL. (WAFF) - A historic structure in Moulton could be in danger of literally falling apart and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office wants answers.
The County Archives Department posted on Facebook, saying it seems someone has been stealing stones from Pine Torch Church, and now, it’s in danger of falling in.
Pine Torch is located in the Bankhead National Forest.
Crews are working to make sure the structure stays intact, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information about the stone thefts to give them a call.
