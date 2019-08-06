Mostly sunny & hot with isolated showers

Partly cloudy skies overnight will keep low temps warm in the lower 70s, some isolated thunder is possible into daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday will be more humid with the heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Most of these storms should be east of I-65. Storms will end late Wednesday night with clearing skies and lows falling into the lower 70s.