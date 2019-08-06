More teachers, other employees hired for Madison schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison city school district has just hired 16 new employees ahead of the first day of school Wednesday.
Nine of the newest employees are teachers. Some of the other seven employees hired Tuesday include bus drivers.
Superintendent Robby Parker says he’ll have a better idea of the number of job openings left based on how many students come to class this week. If parents wait until the last minute to enroll, it’s possible they’ll need to hire more people.
Parker says the school district is growing.
“Last year, from the first day of school to the last day of school, we grew, after school had started, 500 students. After school had started we grew 600 total,” Parker said.
School safety is also a priority for the school district. Last year there were nine school resource officers and this year there will be 11 to cover and work at the 11 schools in the district.
Parker also says he’ll know more this week about how many more jobs are available after getting the updated student count.
