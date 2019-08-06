Melt restaurant co-founder tried to bribe her way out of DUI arrest, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The co-founder of the Melt restaurant franchise has been arrested.
Huntsville police say Ann Paget Pizitz, 40, was arrested on a DUI charge, then got more charges after allegedly trying to bribe her way out of it.
Pizitz is additionally charged with bribery of a public servant. Her bond is $6,000, according to Madison County Jail records.
Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said officers responded to calls of an erratic driver in the downtown area Saturday night and pulled Pizitz over at AC Hotel.
Pizitz reportedly smelled like alcohol when the officer approached.
Johnson said she could not complete field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test. She was then taken into custody.
Johnson said she offered to pay police $1,000 to let her go. It did not work.
Melt has locations in Birmingham and Huntsville. The Huntsville location opened July 24.
Melt officials say Pizitz co-founded the restaurant, which began as a food truck in Birmingham in 2011. It later expanded to include a restaurant in Avondale. Pizitz co-owns the Birmingham location, but a different team owns the Huntsville restaurant.
