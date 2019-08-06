Madison County Jail escapee recaptured within minutes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate got out of custody Monday night, but he wasn’t at large long.
Deputies say Onteria Beasley, who was being held on drug possession charges through the Huntsville Police Department, escaped the jail at about 8:30 p.m. He was in the process of being moved from one area of the jail to another.
Deputies say he was able to exit the jail after he was placed in a temporary holding area during the transfer.
Detention officers immediately began looking for him and, within minutes, he was captured approximately 200 yards from the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was taken into custody without incident and now faces felony escape charges.
“Like all incidents the Sheriff’s Office is reviewing and evaluating its procedures and processes to ensure this type of incident does not happen again,” the department aid in a news release.
