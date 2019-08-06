Heat index pushing 100 this week

Very isolated showers will be possible through the early evening but most of us will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies overnight will keep low temps warm in the lower 70s. Some isolated thunder is possible into daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday will be more humid with the heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Most of these storms should be east of I-65.
Storms will end late Wednesday night with clearing skies and lows falling into the lower 70s. More scattered chances for rain and thunder will round out the week. Things stay seasonably hot with highs in the lower 90s both Thursday and Friday. Weekend forecast looks of for now with temps near 90 degrees and scattered rain showers and storms Saturday.
