Huntsville Hospital preps for big disasters, mass shootings with extensive training

“Our visitors don't know what a Code Silver is, but if they hear there's an active shooter, they know to shelter in place, and they know what that means. It's really to protect our patients, our visitors and our staff,” Thomas explained. “We have a disaster plan and each department has an addendum to that. And they've already predetermined their safe zones. All the nurses on the floor know if an active shooter is called in the hospital, we know where to safely hide. Each unit knows that.”