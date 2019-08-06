Hot & humid week ahead with late week storm chances

A cold front will start to move in from the north as we move into the late evening tonight, but it looks like it will stall to our north which will limit our storm chances. If the front pushes farther south we will have a much better chance at overnight, morning, and midday storms on Wednesday, but if it stalls to our north it will lead to just an isolated storm or two. The greater likelihood is that we will see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon Wednesday with high temperatures back into the low 90s. Paired with the high humidity we could have feels like temps back near 100-degrees. Storm chances look much better by Thursday and Friday.