DeKalb County graduate named Microsoft PowerPoint world champion

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAFF) - An 18-year-old from Fyffe had been named the best in the world at Microsoft PowerPoint.
Straight off his national championship victory, Seth Maddox has now taken first place in the Microsoft PowerPoint World Championship in New York.
After besting competitors from around the world, Maddox was named the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champion in Microsoft PowerPoint 2016.
Maddox just graduated from Geraldine High School and will attend Auburn University in the fall where he plans to study computer engineering.
