Decatur hiring school crossing guards

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is hiring additional school crossing guards for the 2019-2020 school year.
School crossing guards work to direct citizens and traffic in school zones to ensure safe crossing.
The police department says to apply if you have a valid driver’s license, don’t mind working outside, and enjoy serving your community.
An online application may be found on the municipal website. The contact number for the human resources department is 256-341-4890.
