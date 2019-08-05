Suspicious package found outside Huntsville Five Guys was false alarm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police there is no need for concern about the suspicious package found outside the Five Guys on University Drive.
Investigators say someone found a rectangular-shaped package in the parking lot and called police.
Huntsville officers and the bomb squad responded immediately and did proper testing.
Police say the package was not a bomb or anything dangerous.
The bomb squad used their technology effectively and efficiently to maintain safety in the area.
A police spokesman said it is important to always be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity when you see it.
