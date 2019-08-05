Suspicious package found outside Huntsville Five Guys was false alarm

A suspicious package was found at the Five Guys on University Drive on Aug. 5, 2019. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 5, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 3:54 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police there is no need for concern about the suspicious package found outside the Five Guys on University Drive.

Investigators say someone found a rectangular-shaped package in the parking lot and called police.

Huntsville officers and the bomb squad responded immediately and did proper testing.

Police say the package was not a bomb or anything dangerous.

The bomb squad used their technology effectively and efficiently to maintain safety in the area.

A police spokesman said it is important to always be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity when you see it.

