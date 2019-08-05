Shoals area has some of the safest cities to live in AL

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Some of safest places to live in Alabama are in the Tennessee Valley.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Russellville, Florence and Muscle Shoals all made it inside the top 50 of the Baron Security Safety Study.
Rusellville was 18th, Florence was 33rd and Muscle Shoals was 36th. Rainsville was 8th, Madison came in 9th, and Athens came in 12th.
Other cities such as Boaz and Decatur also made the list.
Read more at Times Daily.
