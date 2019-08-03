Police: Man used stolen identity to purchase 2 vehicles totaling almost $100K

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of using the identity of another man to purchase two vehicles from Long-Lewis Ford.
Long-Lewis alerted the Prattville Police Department July 25, 2019 about two vehicles that had been purchased using a stolen identity between April 2018 and January 2019.
The dealership was alerted first by the man whose identity was stolen. He came to Long-Lewis about the charges that totaled $93,780. The victim also filed a separate report for the incident with the Montgomery Police Department.
Investigators began to investigate, trying to locate either the vehicles or the suspect. They came across one man, Jesus Hernandez Garcia, who had renewed the victim’s driver’s license with his own picture and current address. Friday, Prattville and Millbrook investigators responded to an address on Rose Hill Road.
Investigators conducted a search of the home where they found the real identity of the suspect along with papers from one of the vehicle purchases, but Garcia was not home.
The two vehicles Garcia purchased using the stolen identity were a 2014 Ford Edge and a 2018 Ford F-250.
