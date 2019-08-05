Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Clinton Avenue overpass

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A female pedestrian is in critical condition Monday afternoon, after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.
She has been transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Police say she walked out into northbound traffic on Memorial Parkway, where she bounced off one car.
She then walked toward Spring Hill Suites, where witnesses say she jumped out in front of another vehicle on the access road near Clinton Avenue.
Police are still investigating in incident.
