Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Clinton Avenue overpass
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 5, 2019 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 12:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A female pedestrian is in critical condition Monday afternoon, after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

She has been transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Police say she walked out into northbound traffic on Memorial Parkway, where she bounced off one car.

She then walked toward Spring Hill Suites, where witnesses say she jumped out in front of another vehicle on the access road near Clinton Avenue.

Police are still investigating in incident.

