Partly cloudy with isolated rain this afternoon

Early morning fog has dissipated and low clouds will start to mix out over the next few hours leaving us partly cloudy, highs today will be in the upper 80s and isolated showers are possible east of I-65.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with more patchy fog by daybreak Tuesday, lows will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be hotter and more humid with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
The rest of the week will be mainly dry with seasonal highs in the lower 90s, pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours each day.
The long term temperature outlook for mid-August is trending slightly above average.
