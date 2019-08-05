Partly cloudy and upper 60s overnight

Very isolated showers will come to an end later this evening with clearing skies overnight, lows will be in the upper 60s with areas of patchy fog.
Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s, stray showers will be possible in the afternoon but nearly everyone should stay dry. Wednesday will be more humid with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms will end late Wednesday night with clearing skies and lows falling into the lower 70s.
Drier skies will round out the week with just isolated rain chances, things stay seasonably hot with highs in the lower 90s both Thursday and Friday.
Weekend forecast looks of for now with temps near 90 degrees and scattered rain showers Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.