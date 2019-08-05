Morgan County teachers get firsthand training on sensitive topics

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle Police Department spent time with new Morgan County teachers last week about the importance of student-teacher relationships.
“Teachers spend more time with the kids than anybody. They spend more time with the kid than the parents, so children when they’re in the presence of a teacher for several months they begin to feel trust and they feel like they can talk to them about things of a personal nature," Sgt. Alan McDearmond said.
McDearmond went through nearly every possible classroom scenario with new teachers, even preparing them for things that they’re not taught in school.
First year elementary school teacher, Shannon Jackson says, you learn academics in school, but not necessarily how to deal with tough situations in the classroom.
“When I first interviewed in they asked me ‘what would you do if a child comes to you with this situation or a child comes to you and tells you this thing, what would you do with that information?’ And I didn’t know,” Jackson explained.
Sgt. McDearmond says there’s a law in the state of Alabama that educators must report any child abuse or any suspected sexual abuse. It’s called the mandatory reporting law, and it helps protect teachers and students when sensitive information arises.
“I definitely think now I have a better idea all around of just how I should react in certain situations and what’s the best way to approach it. We as educators, it’s our job to protect our students,” Jackson said.
Jackson says she is prepared and is looking forward to her first year in the classroom.
All Morgan County District Schools start Thursday.
