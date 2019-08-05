Inmate escapes custody in Jackson County

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a man who escaped custody this weekend.
Authorities are searching for Cody McAllister of Flat Rock.
Police say McAllister was arrested on a traffic stop on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of brass knuckles.
According to police, McAllister began to complain of chest pain and was taken to be evaluated at the hospital where he escaped custody during his X-ray and walked off from the hospital.
Warrants have been obtained through Jackson County District Court for third-degree escape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, failure to wear a safety belt, failure to display license, and failure to display insurance.
If you see McAllister or know his whereabouts, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 256-259-1295 or the Jackson County Sheriffs Office at 256-574-9313.
