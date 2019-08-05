Foggy start to the workweek, more heat ahead this afternoon

Visibility will be very poor for the morning commute and could be an issue for those kiddos at the bus stop who return to school today. You will want to give yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes to get to where you need to be. Once the fog mixes out later in the day today we will see some nice sunny skies. Temperatures will warm because of that with much of the Valley into the low 90s and high humidity making it feel slightly warmer. There is a small chance at an isolated storm this afternoon, but don’t expect to see storms today.