Foggy start to the workweek, more heat ahead this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! It is a very foggy start to the day out there today and the entire Tennessee Valley is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM CDT.
Visibility will be very poor for the morning commute and could be an issue for those kiddos at the bus stop who return to school today.
You will want to give yourself an extra 10 to 15 minutes to get to where you need to be. Once the fog mixes out later in the day today we will see some nice sunny skies.
Temperatures will warm because of that with much of the Valley into the low 90s and high humidity making it feel slightly warmer. There is a small chance at an isolated storm this afternoon, but don’t expect to see storms today.
Tuesday will be a sunny and dry day as well with temperatures into the low 90s and more humidity. That heat and humidity will be with us all week and we will stay mainly dry through the workweek.
Our one good chance of rain this week will come during the early morning hours on Wednesday with storms that move through before sunrise.
There could be a few isolated storms during the afternoon as well. Otherwise things look to stay dry until late in the week and this weekend!
