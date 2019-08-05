DeKalb County couple found dead in house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A husband and wife were found dead in a house fire in DeKalb County that broke out early Sunday.
Local firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 9072 County Road 121 in Valley Head. The 911 call was placed around 2:35 a.m. Aug. 4. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Two victims were found deceased inside the residence. They were identified as William (J.R.) Harold Bledsoe Jr., 67, and Blanche E. Bledsoe, 75.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
“I lost some really good friends. We used to do happy hour. I’m just glad they’re still together,” said next-door neighbor Rhonda Ewing.
“I’m going to miss seeing him out on the tractor, mowing the grass,” said Jim Ewing.
Almost every wall that used to stand tall is now gone, the Bledsoes belongings turned into a pile of burnt rumble. But the impact this couple has had on their neighbors will never fade.
“Blanche and J.R. were a one-of-a-kind couple. They loved each other so much and they were hilarious. But their love went everywhere.”
“Blanche used to say if JR ever let me, I’m going with him,” said Rhonda Ewing.
The DeKalb County coroner says autopsies are being performed to determine the cause of death. Foul play is not expected.
