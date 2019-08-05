Blood donations needed to help our neighbors in Texas and Ohio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of lives lost in two states. More than 50 people injured in mass shootings - 13 hours apart.
First responders in the Tennessee Valley are asking for blood donations to help our neighbors in Texas and Ohio.
Folks who want to help the victims in Texas and Ohio, but simply don’t know how.
The LifeSouth centers say when mass causalities happen; it’s vital they get people to donate blood.
“I don’t know what channels I would have to go through to help people in anyway when they go through stuff like that,” said Caitlyn Holmes.
Holmes isn’t the only one asking that question.
The disturbing news of two mass shootings has many people wanting to help across north Alabama.
“Every day we have blood going out and in times of need for example when Hurricane Harvey, natural disasters, mass shootings, or things like that we have the opportunity to share that blood they need if they need it,” said Eric Francios, LifeSouth coordinator.
What might appear dark red is now liquid gold.
Francios oversees blood donations at LifeSouth across the Valley.
In the wake of disaster.
That's why donations across the state are vital.
Right now, there is a shortage of donors nationwide due to the lack of volunteers.
LifeSouth says there looking for people to donate O-negative and O-positive blood.
LifeSouth needs at least 160 blood donations every day.
For more information on how to donate contact your local LifeSouth blood center.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.