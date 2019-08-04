Woman charged with leaving dog in hot car outside Huntsville restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dog left in a woman’s car led to an animal cruelty arrest.
Huntsville police say they responded to an animal in a car at the parking of Ol Heidelberg Cafe on University Drive.
Officers say someone called and said that a small cocker spaniel was left in the car with the windows up and the car wasn’t running. The responding officer reportedly waited several minutes to see if someone came out to the car.
People coming in and out of the restaurant said the dog had been in the car for a while, according to police.
Officers called Huntsville firefighters to gain entry to the vehicle, as well as animal control. Fire crews responded and rescued the animal.
Officers say it was extremely hot inside the vehicle, and the dog had been in the car with no air for approximately an hour or longer.
Police say they finally made contact with the owner, 61-year-old Jamelle Linker, who said she had just run in the restaurant to get takeout.
Officers arrested Linker on a charge of animal cruelty.
