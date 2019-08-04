Storms today could lead to localized flooding

Showers and storms are back into the forecast. Rain will be possible as soon as the morning hours, but storms ramp up this afternoon around peak heating hours. After yesterday's rain, the ground is saturated, and today's rain could lead to localized flooding. Storms could be strong at times, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures below average, into the upper 80s.
The start of the workweek will be mostly quiet as kids head back to school. Tomorrow will be unsettled during the afternoon with scattered showers. By Tuesday, things around the Tennessee Valley get quiet.
A hot week is ahead. Highs will rise near 90 degrees for the upcoming workweek with small chances for relief in the afternoon in the form of a stray shower.
