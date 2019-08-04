Scattered storms ending; fog likely overnight

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours of your Sunday. Some storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms should wind down after sunset and we will see some gradual clearing tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s with locally dense fog in spots for the morning commute. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with isolate afternoon showers and thunderstorms.