Scattered storms ending; fog likely overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours of your Sunday.
Some storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms should wind down after sunset and we will see some gradual clearing tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s with locally dense fog in spots for the morning commute. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with isolate afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night with more patchy fog, lows will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be hotter and more humid with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. The rest of the week will be mainly dry with seasonal highs in the lower 90s, pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours each day.
The long-term temperature outlook for mid-August is trending slightly above average.
