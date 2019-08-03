Montgomery police searching for missing 6-year-old last seen Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 6-year-old boy.
Johnathan Pascal was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery Friday around 10:30 a.m.
According to police, Johnathan may be in the company of his mother, Maranda Rudolph. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Police say he may be suffering from a condition that requires medication.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Pascal or Maranda Rudolph, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334)-625-3353 or call 911.
