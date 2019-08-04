Huntsville Utilities warns of 'alarming’ cash-only scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities is warning customers about a new scam.
One business owner became a victim and is now out $400.
Company representatives say scammers pretending to be from Huntsville Utilities called the business owner and said the power would be cut off if they didn’t pay an overdue bill. The twist was the scammers said the business owner had to pay in cash at and gave a specific meeting place to collect.
Huntsville Utilities reminds you they will never call or threaten to cut off your power over the phone. If you get a call like that, hang up and call Huntsville Utilities immediately at 256-535-1200.
“The ‘bring cash only to this location’ tactic is a new and alarming attempt by the scammers to cheat you out of your money. Don’t fall for it,” the company said on social media.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.