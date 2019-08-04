Cullman police buy boy a new bike after his is stolen

Cullman, Ala. (WBRC) - 7-year-old Hayden had just gotten a bike from his grandparents for his birthday when Wednesday, it was reported stolen.
Roy Bates with the Cullman Police Department says this bugged him throughout the night and he wanted to help Hayden find his bicycle.
Officer Bates says there have been a lot of bikes stolen in the area recently, and an investigation led Bates and three other officers to an apartment where they were thought they would find the bike.
They did. The bike’s parts were spread out along with several other bicycles. The officers asked the man responsible to put the bike together and no one would go to jail but the man couldn’t find all the parts.
That’s when they decided to just get Hayden a new bike.
Bates sent managers from Walmart a picture of the bike and they found him the exact one.
Friday morning Bates went by Walmart and purchased the bike. He went back to Hayden’s house with the bike that was put back together. He told Hayden the bike wouldn’t look the exact same since it was missing some parts. Hayden was just happy to have his bike back. Then, Bates then told Hayden he had one more surprise from him. He pulled the new bicycle from his vehicle and Hayden was overjoyed.
