Watch out for Equifax settlement scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve got more to worry about now than whether or not you were impacted by the Equifax breach.
Thieves are now setting up fake websites making it look like you can file a claim in the Equifax breach settlement. Folks at the Better Business Bureau say watch out for advertisements on social media and pop-up ads.
Schemers will usually ask for your full name and your full Social Security number. They’ll also call and urge you to file. But the Federal Trade Commission will never contact you out of the blue.
On the real website to file, you only need to provide your last name and the last six digits of your social to get started.
"If you do receive a call from someone claiming to work for the FTC or Equifax and trying to encourage you to file a claim regarding the data breach, we want to know. Or if you see a fake website online or a fake social media ad, please report it to us,” says Ande Kral with the Better Business Bureau.
The real website is equifaxbreachsettlement.com, or you can also go to the Equifax website and the link should be there near the top of the page.
