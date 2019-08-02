Watch! Auburn football begins Fall Camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers began fall camp Friday afternoon. Friday’s practice is the first of 14 sessions in a 17 day stretch. Auburn’s biggest question coming into fall camp is at quarterback, who will replace Jarrett Stidham? The battle is between freshman quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and former Pinson Valley quarterback Bo Nix.
Auburn will hold Fan Day on Saturday, August 10th and will open the season in Dallas against the Oregon Ducks on August 31st.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.