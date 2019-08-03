TN Valley Walmarts helping students with school supplies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army are trying to help students get ready for school by stuffing the bus and they need your help.
‘Stuff the Bus’ bins are now located inside Walmart’s across the Tennessee Valley.
Event organizers hope you’ll be willing to buy some school supplies and donate them so every child starting school will have what they need to succeed.
This is the first year the Muscle Shoals Salvation Army has teamed up with Walmart.
Almost 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide are participating.
