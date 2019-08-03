Teacher vacancies, new school tops agenda for Lincoln County school leaders

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) As the new school year nears, Lincoln County, Tennessee school leadership have their eyes focused on several key things: hiring more teachers, building a new school and adding on to old ones as well as building up the virtual academy.
Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath tells WAFF 48 News that there will be teacher vacancies as the school year begins Monday.
“School starts next week and we still have openings," stated Heath.
Heath detailed the shortages are within the mathematics and special education departments. Despite these vacancies, he says students should not notice any changes.
Meanwhile, the system is also tasked with major changes--building a new school and expanding the high school.
“We are in the process of building a new elementary school in the Blanche community and building a new stem, science-based wing at the high school," explained Heath.
The new Blanche school located on Ardmore Highway in Taft. Heath expects the new school to open in two years.
At the same time the elementary school is being built, additions to the high school will be ongoing. That project is expected to be complete by the next school year.
Ninth graders are also moving to the high school this fall.
“The reason for the move is that we were transporting kids back-and-forth because of the offerings at the school. We were able to give them an opportunity to take advantage of it," explained Heath.
Virtual Academy is kicking off this school year. The unique program gives 9th-12-th graders an opportunity to earn all high school credits online.
“This is something that’s leading towards the future. This is an opportunity for these students that have needs that cannot be met in a traditional setting,” said site coordinator Amy Clemons.
Tuition for the academy is free.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.