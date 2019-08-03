Moulton business re-opens after fire; fire department applying for grant

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been more than three months since a fire raged for almost two days in Moulton’s downtown square.
It caused an estimated $2 million in damage and displaced four businesses.
This week a business officially re-opened, and the Moulton Fire Department is taking steps to help prevent similar destruction in the future.
The treasure store The Willow Tree re-opened on July 31 after its roof collapsed in the aftermath of the fire.
The new location is 14888 Court Street, and owner Craig Johnston said the re-opening is a long time coming.
“Watching something that you really put your hard work into suddenly fall apart very quickly, that’s devastating,” he said.
“But I believe all things happen for a reason, and certainly this has been a blessing in disguise. The new facility it feels bigger, more airy, we have a lot more space. We’re excited about the new things we’ll be able to offer our customers.”
The city condemned the original building in April, but have yet to tear it down.
Allen and Patricia Montgomery own lots where the old Willow Tree stood and the next-door Wilkerson’s Diamonds.
Allen said they’d like to tear down the building that housed the Willow Tree, but insurance paperwork is slowing the process.
In the aftermath of the destruction, one of the issues identified was Moulton’s lack of a ladder truck to combat the blaze.
Multiple ladder trucks from other agencies ending up responding to the fire, and Moulton Police Chief Ryan Jolly said in April that cost time.
“It took about 20 minutes to get here and the second aerial truck took about 20 to 30 minutes to get here from a neighboring community, and in the grand scheme of things that’s time. Time is property, time is very valuable in what we do. I’m a little discouraged I guess that we couldn’t do a little bit better.”
In August, Jolly said the city has given the fire department permission to pursue a federal grant that would pay for a ladder truck.
He said the department will fill out the application for a FEMA grant this fall.
Jolly said the department is eyeing a grant that would pay for a used aerial truck, roughly $100-200,000.
“We’re aware that there’s other fire departments asking for money as well. We want to be competitively as possible, we don’t want to ask for too much, but we don’t want to ask for too little either,” he said.
He said a new truck would cost roughly $500,000, and come with steeper competition.
If FEMA picks Moulton’s department, Jolly said the the money would come in fall 2020.
