More storms could lead to flooding Sunday

Several rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms have moved across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon producing locally heavy rainfall in spots.
Showers and storms will gradually die down later this evening with some lingering showers overnight, lows will be in the lower 70s with areas of fog likely for Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be a wetter day with scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing by late morning and sticking around through the evening. Flooding will be possible in locations that have seen heavy rain over the past few days. Some storms will also be capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Storms will eventually end by late Sunday night with slow clearing, lows will be in the upper 60s. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more storms developing in the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s.
Drier skies will prevail for the rest of the work week with seasonal highs in the lower 90s, pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon.
