ALDOT planning tentative traffic shift on Hwy 43 in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you drive in Lauderdale County, listen up.
ALDOT is planning a tentative traffic shift on US 43 just south of Lauderdale 140.
This would affect northbound traffic, it would shift to the outside northbound lane and remain there until the Tennessee state line.
The shift would not impact southbound traffic.
Drivers are urged to be aware of the lane shift, especially if they’re approaching U.S. 43 from a side road on the east side of the highway.
