Afternoon storms today, more rain tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All is quiet and mild this morning. Patchy fog is possible this morning, but most are good to go for the first half of the day.
Today will be a lot like the past few days...hot, humid, with afternoon showers and storms. The coverage of rain will be isolated to scattered, so not everyone will get rain.
Rain will be possible as the day heats up into the afternoon. This evening, showers should begin to dwindle away.
Sunday will bring a higher chance for storms. A few showers are possible to start the day, but storms really pop off in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but storms could be quite strong with locally heavy rain and gusty winds.
Monday is the first day of school for many, and packing an umbrella would be a good idea in the case of a stray afternoon shower. The rest of the workweek looks mostly dry. Highs will peak near 90°.
